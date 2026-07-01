Mizuho Boosts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $480.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 112.64% from the stock's previous close.

HON has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $239.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.21.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $225.74. 786,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average of $222.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $219.33 and a 52 week high of $496.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $772,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 378,454 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $85,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised Honeywell International’s price target to $263 from $250 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Deutsche Bank raised Honeywell International’s price target to $263 from $250 and kept a rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Securities upgraded Honeywell International from neutral to outperform with a $255 price target, suggesting the post-spinoff setup could improve valuation.

Daiwa Securities upgraded Honeywell International from to with a $255 price target, suggesting the post-spinoff setup could improve valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary around the breakup argue the new, leaner structure may help reduce the long-running “conglomerate discount” and improve focus, which could be constructive over time.

Analysts and market commentary around the breakup argue the new, leaner structure may help reduce the long-running “conglomerate discount” and improve focus, which could be constructive over time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell completed the spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, creating separate public companies and leaving Honeywell International as a more concentrated automation/industrial business; investors are still digesting what this means for earnings and valuation.

Honeywell completed the spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, creating separate public companies and leaving Honeywell International as a more concentrated automation/industrial business; investors are still digesting what this means for earnings and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Honeywell with other industrial names and value-stock screens is likely adding noise rather than changing fundamentals, as the stock continues to reprice after the corporate breakup.

Coverage comparing Honeywell with other industrial names and value-stock screens is likely adding noise rather than changing fundamentals, as the stock continues to reprice after the corporate breakup. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell in the latest session even as the broader market was higher, indicating investors are taking profits or waiting for clarity after the restructuring.

Shares fell in the latest session even as the broader market was higher, indicating investors are taking profits or waiting for clarity after the restructuring. Negative Sentiment: The spin-off and reverse split introduce transition risk and short-term uncertainty, which can pressure the stock until the market gets a clearer view of Honeywell’s standalone growth profile.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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