Mizuho Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $475.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock's current price.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $393.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.36.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $389.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $331.61 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $386.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 29.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,584,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 108.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $4,796,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA reported second-quarter earnings of $7.59 per share, narrowly exceeding the $7.56 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion, also ahead of the $19.76 billion forecast, supporting the stock’s recent strength. HCA Healthcare’s Q2 CY2026 sales top estimates

HCA reported second-quarter earnings of $7.59 per share, narrowly exceeding the $7.56 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion, also ahead of the $19.76 billion forecast, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts retained bullish ratings despite lowering their targets after the earnings release. Truist cut its target to $495 from $535 while maintaining “buy,” and Oppenheimer reduced its target to $485 from $520 while keeping an “outperform” rating. HCA Healthcare analysts slash their forecasts after Q2 results

Several analysts retained bullish ratings despite lowering their targets after the earnings release. Truist cut its target to $495 from $535 while maintaining “buy,” and Oppenheimer reduced its target to $485 from $520 while keeping an “outperform” rating. Positive Sentiment: HCA declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16, providing continued shareholder income. The indicated yield is approximately 0.8%.

HCA declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16, providing continued shareholder income. The indicated yield is approximately 0.8%. Neutral Sentiment: HCA appointed Jordan Fulkerson as chief financial officer of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and promoted new chief executives at two Tampa hospitals. The moves may strengthen local operations but are unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. Jordan Fulkerson named CFO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital HCA promotes new CEO of two Tampa hospitals

HCA appointed Jordan Fulkerson as chief financial officer of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and promoted new chief executives at two Tampa hospitals. The moves may strengthen local operations but are unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Analysts broadly lowered price targets following the results: KeyCorp cut its target to $435, RBC reaffirmed “outperform” with a $435 target, and Baird reduced its target to $393 with a “neutral” rating. Barclays lowered its target to $387 and maintained “equal weight,” signaling limited near-term upside.

Analysts broadly lowered price targets following the results: KeyCorp cut its target to $435, RBC reaffirmed “outperform” with a $435 target, and Baird reduced its target to $393 with a “neutral” rating. Barclays lowered its target to $387 and maintained “equal weight,” signaling limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Almost all of HCA’s Affordable Care Act exchange patients are reportedly becoming uninsured, creating concern about uncompensated care, payer mix and earnings durability despite the quarterly beat. Almost all of HCA’s Affordable Care Act patients are going uninsured

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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