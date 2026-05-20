Mizuho Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $385.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $415.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Mizuho's price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HD. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.21.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,314,357 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,365,629,000 after acquiring an additional 250,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot beat first-quarter expectations, posting EPS of $3.43 on revenue of $41.77 billion, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year and comparable sales increased 0.6%. Reuters article

Home Depot beat first-quarter expectations, posting EPS of $3.43 on revenue of $41.77 billion, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year and comparable sales increased 0.6%. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, easing investor concerns that macro weakness would force a cut to its outlook. PR Newswire article

The company reaffirmed full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, easing investor concerns that macro weakness would force a cut to its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management said Pro customer demand, digital growth, and distribution expansion are helping offset softness in larger home-improvement projects. Zacks article

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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