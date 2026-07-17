Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 2,601,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session's volume of 4,362,733 shares.The stock last traded at $9.8770 and had previously closed at $10.32.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on MFG

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,998 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,508,417 shares of the bank's stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 129.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,966 shares of the bank's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the bank's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company's stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

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