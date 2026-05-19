Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $740.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.63.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $681.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $818.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $484.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.96. The firm has a market cap of $768.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,881,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,880,000 after acquiring an additional 634,689 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 430.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,854.0% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 760,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 721,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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