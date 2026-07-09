Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $304.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.29% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRV. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $356.00 price target (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $324.65.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $338.51 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $308.91 and its 200 day moving average is $299.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $249.19 and a 1-year high of $349.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 28.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,239.50. This represents a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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