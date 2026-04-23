Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Price

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.04% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.20.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TNL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 211,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,302. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.81 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown sold 66,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $4,949,645.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 427,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,671,588.63. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $291,277.44. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 121,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,632,657 shares of the company's stock worth $256,211,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock worth $138,449,000 after acquiring an additional 855,151 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,612,657 shares of the company's stock worth $113,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,918 shares of the company's stock worth $85,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,101 shares of the company's stock worth $63,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,135 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Travel + Leisure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travel + Leisure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — TNL reported $1.45 EPS vs. $1.31 consensus and revenue of $961M (above estimates), showing underlying operating strength for the quarter. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 beat — TNL reported $1.45 EPS vs. $1.31 consensus and revenue of $961M (above estimates), showing underlying operating strength for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management tone — the Q1 earnings call struck an upbeat/confident tone on earnings outlook and execution, which management says supports its guidance. TipRanks: Confident Earnings Outlook

Management tone — the Q1 earnings call struck an upbeat/confident tone on earnings outlook and execution, which management says supports its guidance. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns — TNL continues shareholder-friendly actions (roughly 3.5% dividend yield and aggressive buybacks, ~5.5% reduction in share count YoY), which supports EPS and shareholder value over time. Seeking Alpha: Delinquency Fears Overdone

Capital returns — TNL continues shareholder-friendly actions (roughly 3.5% dividend yield and aggressive buybacks, ~5.5% reduction in share count YoY), which supports EPS and shareholder value over time. Neutral Sentiment: Key metrics context — analysts and commentary (Zacks) break down metrics vs. estimates and prior-year figures; revenue up modestly (+2.9% YoY) and margins remain compressed versus historical norms. Useful for modeling but not immediately directional. Zacks: Q1 Metrics

Key metrics context — analysts and commentary (Zacks) break down metrics vs. estimates and prior-year figures; revenue up modestly (+2.9% YoY) and margins remain compressed versus historical norms. Useful for modeling but not immediately directional. Negative Sentiment: Delinquency worries — investors flagged early-stage delinquencies in recent loan vintages; that concern triggered a sharp intraday sell-off despite the beat, as markets debate potential credit losses and reserve build needs. Monitor delinquency trends and vintage performance. Seeking Alpha: Delinquency Concerns

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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