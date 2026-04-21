Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Price

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NJR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Williams Trading set a $55.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised NewJersey Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.50.

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NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. NewJersey Resources has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.55.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 15.18%.The company had revenue of $604.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $546.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. NewJersey Resources's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In other news, SVP Richard Reich sold 5,449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $288,742.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,405.25. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roberto Bel sold 6,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $336,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,089,878. This trade represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NewJersey Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,363 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 320,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NewJersey Resources in the first quarter valued at $8,907,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,923 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

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