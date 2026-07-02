Mizuho Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $210.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $222.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $223.39.

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Equifax Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.82. The stock had a trading volume of 316,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,906. The firm's fifty day moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day moving average is $188.07. Equifax has a 52 week low of $150.74 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,071 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $212,160,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,896 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $138,756,000 after acquiring an additional 296,816 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,981,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,168 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $84,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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