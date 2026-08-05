MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

MKS has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. MKS has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MKS to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

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MKS Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $320.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $349.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.62. MKS has a 52 week low of $88.49 and a 52 week high of $447.62.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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