MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $423.21 and last traded at $427.00, with a volume of 4432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MKS from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $354.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.85 and a 200-day moving average of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $6,668,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,667.80. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joseph B. Donahue sold 2,100 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $688,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,290,322.35. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter worth about $147,453,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MKS by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 839,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 516,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS by 9,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $55,232,000 after purchasing an additional 441,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 63.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 878,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $87,249,000 after buying an additional 340,645 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Further Reading

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