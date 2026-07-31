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M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Munich Re is expected to report quarterly results before the market opens Friday, August 7. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.30 per share on $18.40 billion in revenue.
  • In its previous quarter, the company reported $1.57 per share in earnings, significantly exceeding the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue also beat expectations at $22.07 billion.
  • MURGY shares recently traded at $12.04, up 0.8%, but analyst sentiment is mixed: one analyst rates it Buy, one Hold, and one Sell, for an overall “Hold” consensus.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $18.3992 billion for the quarter.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.25. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.28%.The company had revenue of $22.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. On average, analysts expect M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Stock Up 0.8%

MURGY stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MURGY. Erste Group Bank downgraded M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OTCMKTS: MURGY, commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm's core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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