MNTN (MNTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MNTN to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $82.4490 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. MNTN had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect MNTN to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MNTN Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:MNTN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 165,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,514. MNTN has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $595.46 million, a P/E ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNTN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MNTN from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised MNTN from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MNTN in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MNTN from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.85.

View Our Latest Report on MNTN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MNTN by 2,787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in MNTN by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MNTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MNTN in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MNTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MNTN

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company's core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

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