Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 26.50 and last traded at GBX 28. 7,733,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,926,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.60.

Specifically, insider Phil White sold 213,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31, for a total transaction of £66,091.07. Also, insider Brian Egan sold 89,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31, for a total transaction of £27,735.70.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 35 price objective on shares of Mobico Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 70 target price on shares of Mobico Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 43.33.

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Mobico Group Trading Down 5.4%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.12. The company has a market cap of £170.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX (22.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 160.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current year.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa. We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers. We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands. We help millions of people around the world every day, getting them safely and reliably to work, school, to family and friends. We are leveraging our network economies to shape the future of multi-modal transport.

Further Reading

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