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Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Mobico Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Mobico Group shares fell 5.4% to GBX 28 after insiders Phil White and Brian Egan sold a combined 302,667 shares for approximately £93,827.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Jefferies reiterated a “buy” rating with a GBX 70 target, while Berenberg maintained “hold” at GBX 35. The overall consensus is “Hold,” with a GBX 43.33 price target.
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of negative GBX 22.62 per share and a negative net margin of 10.75%, while analysts expect full-year EPS of roughly 14.02 pence.
  • Interested in Mobico Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 26.50 and last traded at GBX 28. 7,733,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,926,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.60.

Specifically, insider Phil White sold 213,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31, for a total transaction of £66,091.07. Also, insider Brian Egan sold 89,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31, for a total transaction of £27,735.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 35 price objective on shares of Mobico Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 70 target price on shares of Mobico Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 43.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mobico Group

Mobico Group Trading Down 5.4%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.12. The company has a market cap of £170.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX (22.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 160.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current year.

Mobico Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa. We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers. We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands. We help millions of people around the world every day, getting them safely and reliably to work, school, to family and friends. We are leveraging our network economies to shape the future of multi-modal transport.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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