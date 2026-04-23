Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.95. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $8.6760, with a volume of 6,215,419 shares changing hands.

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Mobileye Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Mobileye reported Q1 EPS of $0.12, above consensus, and revenue rose ~27% year-over-year, signaling stronger demand than many expected. Article Title

Q1 beat — Mobileye reported Q1 EPS of $0.12, above consensus, and revenue rose ~27% year-over-year, signaling stronger demand than many expected. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase — The Board authorized up to $250 million to buy back Class A shares, a capital-return move that typically supports the stock and signals management confidence. Article Title

Share repurchase — The Board authorized up to $250 million to buy back Class A shares, a capital-return move that typically supports the stock and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook & design win — Management said Q1 was a stronger start to 2026, modestly increased the full-year outlook and highlighted a new design win with Mahindra (adds another Surround ADAS and SuperVision customer), which supports future revenue visibility. Article Title

Raised outlook & design win — Management said Q1 was a stronger start to 2026, modestly increased the full-year outlook and highlighted a new design win with Mahindra (adds another Surround ADAS and SuperVision customer), which supports future revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line — The company updated FY2026 revenue guidance to roughly $1.9–$2.0 billion, which is around sell‑side expectations (a modest raise rather than a large beat). Investors will watch how the midpoint and margin assumptions play out. Article Title

Guidance largely in line — The company updated FY2026 revenue guidance to roughly $1.9–$2.0 billion, which is around sell‑side expectations (a modest raise rather than a large beat). Investors will watch how the midpoint and margin assumptions play out. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — Some brokers have trimmed price targets and kept neutral ratings (e.g., BNP Paribas Exane and earlier Goldman Sachs reductions), which can limit upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst target cuts — Some brokers have trimmed price targets and kept neutral ratings (e.g., BNP Paribas Exane and earlier Goldman Sachs reductions), which can limit upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Profitability concerns — Despite the EPS beat, Mobileye still shows a negative net margin (reported ~-20.7%), and investors may focus on margin recovery and how higher input costs in the auto supply chain affect near-term profitability. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Up 9.7%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mobileye Global's quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company's stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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