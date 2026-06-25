Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.3333.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $92.99 and a 52-week high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,596,492.04. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,281.8% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $23,331,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 51.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 129.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 179,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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