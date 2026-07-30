Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.380-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,130. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,250. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,530 shares of the company's stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,915 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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