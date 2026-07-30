Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.380-2.480 EPS.

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Mohawk Industries Trading Up 5.4%

MHK traded up $6.09 on Thursday, reaching $119.47. 2,439,435 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,197. The company's 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $111.35. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,250. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

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