Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock's previous close.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.50.

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Mohawk Industries Trading Up 2.3%

MHK stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.07. 373,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $92.99 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,600. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,318 shares of the company's stock worth $316,962,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company's stock worth $200,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,948,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,102,574 shares of the company's stock worth $120,513,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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