Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.4 billion.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:MOH opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.45. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,080.13, a PEG ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $248.00 to $218.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $202.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock worth $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,569,000 after acquiring an additional 460,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,796,000 after acquiring an additional 447,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,679 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $79,665,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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