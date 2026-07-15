Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $241.56, but opened at $235.01. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $234.4410, with a volume of 176,630 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $163.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $286.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $207.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.7%

The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business's fifty day moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day moving average is $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 118.9% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 38,576 shares of the company's stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

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