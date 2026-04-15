monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Cut to Hold at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential upside of 37.79% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of monday.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on monday.com from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on monday.com from $157.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.67.

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monday.com Stock Down 2.9%

monday.com stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $316.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company's stock worth $843,519,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,864,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 708,278 shares of the company's stock worth $137,186,000 after purchasing an additional 408,848 shares during the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP raised its position in shares of monday.com by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 141,390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 79,009 shares of the company's stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More monday.com News

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About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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