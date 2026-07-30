Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Up 13.1% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report) rose 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 912 and last traded at GBX 875.60. 4,808,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,384,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 774.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNDI. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,000 to GBX 940 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 760 target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,040 to GBX 840 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 985.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mondi

Mondi Stock Up 13.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 726.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 806.18.

Insider Activity

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell acquired 42 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 710 per share, for a total transaction of £298.20. Also, insider Andrew King acquired 42 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 710 per share, with a total value of £298.20. Insiders purchased 162 shares of company stock worth $119,590 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

Further Reading

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