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Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Up 13.1% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Mondi logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mondi shares jumped 13.1% to GBX 875.60, although trading volume was 61% below the stock’s average daily volume.
  • Analyst views remain mixed: Citigroup rates the stock “Buy,” while Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan maintain “Hold” or “Neutral” ratings. The consensus is “Moderate Buy”, with an average price target of GBX 985.
  • The company has a £3.86 billion market capitalization, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89; insiders also purchased shares recently, though insider ownership remains low at 0.20%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report) rose 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 912 and last traded at GBX 875.60. 4,808,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,384,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 774.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNDI. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,000 to GBX 940 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 760 target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,040 to GBX 840 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 985.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mondi

Mondi Stock Up 13.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 726.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 806.18.

Insider Activity

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell acquired 42 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 710 per share, for a total transaction of £298.20. Also, insider Andrew King acquired 42 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 710 per share, with a total value of £298.20. Insiders purchased 162 shares of company stock worth $119,590 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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