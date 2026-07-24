MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $405.3548.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $538,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,754,008.20. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock worth $47,343,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,123 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $299.14 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $198.47 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1,249.88 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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