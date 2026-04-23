Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $781.1330 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.4%

MPWR opened at $1,522.04 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $532.71 and a 1-year high of $1,560.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,180.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,060.72.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is 62.79%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total transaction of $484,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,644,712.96. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,314,121.12. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $158,138,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,659 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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