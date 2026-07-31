Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given "Neutral" Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,575.00 target price on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,689.09.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,317.56 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $706.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,443.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.63. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $980.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,979,610,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Key Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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