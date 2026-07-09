Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.62 and last traded at $108.2740, with a volume of 102678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.27.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $108.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a PE ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.41. Analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,904,000. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,863,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,048,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,207 shares of the company's stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company's stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

Further Reading

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