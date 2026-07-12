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Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Monopar Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from “hold” to “sell,” even though the broader analyst community remains bullish overall.
  • The stock recently traded at $106.60, near its 12-month high of $112.57, with a market cap of about $714 million and a consensus analyst rating of “Buy” with a target price of $108.75.
  • Monopar reported a quarterly loss of ($0.46) per share, which beat estimates, while institutional investors have been active in the name and only 1.83% of shares are held by institutions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.60. 149,262 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,798. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $714.22 million, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.41. On average, analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 264,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 30,370 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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Analyst Recommendations for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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