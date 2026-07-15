Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Up 6.8% - What's Next?

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.50 and last traded at $106.5640. 132,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 210,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNPR. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4%

The firm has a market cap of $711.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.41. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monopar Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monopar Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Monopar Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here