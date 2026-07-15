Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNPR. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $108.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $99.79 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $668.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.41. Research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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