Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $49.3450 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Montauk Renewables Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNTK shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $2.85 to $1.60 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Read Our Latest Report on MNTK

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,700 shares of the company's stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 178.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,707 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 174.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 113,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company's stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas, specializing in the capture and conversion of landfill gas into clean energy products. The company’s core operations focus on the design, development and operation of landfill gas collection systems that extract methane and other biogases generated by municipal solid waste. Montauk processes this gas into renewable natural gas (RNG) suitable for pipeline injection and also generates electricity for sale to utilities and commercial consumers.

Through its subsidiaries, Montauk provides a suite of environmental and waste‐management services across the United States and Canada.

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