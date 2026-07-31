Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $15.47. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.3760, with a volume of 1,792,830 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 29.4%

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $41,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,185,049. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Janku sold 30,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,028.64. This trade represents a 33.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,778 shares of company stock worth $1,768,581. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,160 shares of the company's stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 120,098 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 302,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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