MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 98,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 68,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,367,145.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,774,893 shares in the company, valued at $55,553,357.86. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,824,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,881,025.93. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $4,919,138. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3,343.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 334,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4,584.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,397 shares of the company's stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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