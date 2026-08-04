Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286 and last traded at GBX 277.54, with a volume of 446763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 310 to GBX 300 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 315 price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 235 price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moonpig Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 299.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of £825.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 222.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -216.13.

Moonpig Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

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