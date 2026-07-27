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Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Moonpig Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have a “Moderate Buy” consensus on Moonpig Group, with six buy ratings and one hold among seven brokerages. The average 12-month price target is GBX 299.29.
  • Recent targets range from GBX 235 to GBX 315: Canaccord lowered its target to GBX 300, while Jefferies maintained a buy rating with a GBX 315 target and Deutsche Bank retained a hold rating at GBX 235.
  • Moonpig shares opened at GBX 263.60, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately £783.72 million; the stock has traded between GBX 190.20 and GBX 274 over the past year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 299.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOON. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 310 to GBX 300 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 315 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 235 price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Price Performance

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 263.60 on Monday. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 274. The company has a market capitalization of £783.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -216.13.

Moonpig Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Moonpig Group

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

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Analyst Recommendations for Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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