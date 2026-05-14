Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.08.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

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About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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