Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.72.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.92. 3,146,903 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,061,420. The company has a market cap of $308.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.66 and a 1 year high of $130.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company's stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 681,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 359,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Merck received fresh analyst support, including a Wells Fargo price-target increase to $150 and RBC’s reiterated outperform rating with a $142 target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Analyst Target Update

Merck received fresh analyst support, including a Wells Fargo price-target increase to $150 and RBC’s reiterated outperform rating with a $142 target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent oncology milestones for KEYTRUDA, including U.S. and EU approvals in breast and bladder cancer, reinforce the importance of Merck’s biggest drug franchise and may help offset future patent-expiration concerns. KEYTRUDA Approvals Article

Recent oncology milestones for KEYTRUDA, including U.S. and EU approvals in breast and bladder cancer, reinforce the importance of Merck’s biggest drug franchise and may help offset future patent-expiration concerns. Positive Sentiment: Merck also secured a new HIV access agreement for its once-daily treatment IDVYNSO, adding another incremental growth and commercialization datapoint for investors. HIV Access Deal Article

Merck also secured a new HIV access agreement for its once-daily treatment IDVYNSO, adding another incremental growth and commercialization datapoint for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent market notes focus on Merck’s valuation and technical setup, with the stock trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages; that points to constructive momentum, but not a clear new catalyst by itself. Technical Analysis Article

Several recent market notes focus on Merck’s valuation and technical setup, with the stock trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages; that points to constructive momentum, but not a clear new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks said MRK has been one of its most-watched stocks recently, which highlights elevated investor interest but does not, on its own, change the business outlook. Investor Attention Article

Zacks said MRK has been one of its most-watched stocks recently, which highlights elevated investor interest but does not, on its own, change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also reminds investors that Merck still faces longer-term headwinds from patent and vaccine pressure, which could limit upside if pipeline execution slows. Top Research Reports Article

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

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