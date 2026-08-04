Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $77.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on V2X from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V2X currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.10.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVX

V2X Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of V2X stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.21. V2X has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V2X will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in V2X by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in V2X by 79.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in V2X by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in V2X by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about V2X

Here are the key news stories impacting V2X this week:

Positive Sentiment: V2X reported second-quarter revenue of $1.26 billion , up 17% year over year and ahead of the $1.21 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 23% to $1.64 , exceeding expectations of approximately $1.44-$1.45. V2X Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

V2X reported second-quarter revenue of , up 17% year over year and ahead of the $1.21 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 23% to , exceeding expectations of approximately $1.44-$1.45. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted net income increased 22% to $51.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA reached $89.8 million, representing a 7.1% margin. The results indicate continued growth in V2X’s government and defense-services business. V2X Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted net income increased 22% to $51.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA reached $89.8 million, representing a 7.1% margin. The results indicate continued growth in V2X’s government and defense-services business. Positive Sentiment: Management increased its 2026 outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS, reflecting confidence in execution and demand. Revenue guidance is now $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, while adjusted EPS guidance is $5.90-$6.30.

Management increased its 2026 outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS, reflecting confidence in execution and demand. Revenue guidance is now $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, while adjusted EPS guidance is $5.90-$6.30. Neutral Sentiment: The midpoint of the EPS outlook, approximately $6.10, is essentially aligned with the $6.09 analyst consensus, and the revenue range is close to the $4.9 billion estimate. This may have limited the positive market reaction despite the quarterly beat. V2X Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The midpoint of the EPS outlook, approximately $6.10, is essentially aligned with the $6.09 analyst consensus, and the revenue range is close to the $4.9 billion estimate. This may have limited the positive market reaction despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: V2X’s reported net income was only $25.5 million, producing a 1.88% net margin. The company’s relatively thin profitability and leverage, including a debt-to-equity ratio near 1.0, remain risks for investors if contract costs or financing expenses increase.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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