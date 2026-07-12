Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,716 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the June 15th total of 5,286 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,708 shares of the company's stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of IIF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,474. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund NYSE: IIF is a closed-end investment company sponsored by Morgan Stanley Investment Management and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Incepted in December 1994, the fund provides U.S. investors with a dedicated vehicle for exposure to the securities of Indian companies. As a closed-end fund, it issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the NYSE, offering liquidity and the potential for share price discovery in addition to underlying net asset value.

The fund’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity securities of Indian issuers.

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