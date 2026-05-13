Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Trading Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $162.43 and last traded at $162.5530. Approximately 147,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 557,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.82.

Specifically, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $1,275,710.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,095,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,424,570,400.40. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $708,674.16. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,103,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,921,739.20. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $1,205,167.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,114,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,348,872,005.16. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morningstar from $257.00 to $193.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Morningstar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Morningstar in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $236.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Key Stories Impacting Morningstar

Here are the key news stories impacting Morningstar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar’s research was referenced in articles highlighting strong demand for dividend strategies and the outperformance of cheaper funds, reinforcing the value of its analytics franchise. Article

Morningstar’s research was referenced in articles highlighting strong demand for dividend strategies and the outperformance of cheaper funds, reinforcing the value of its analytics franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above analyst forecasts, supporting the underlying business outlook.

The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above analyst forecasts, supporting the underlying business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Morningstar also published several market commentary pieces, including “25 New 4-Star Stocks This Week,” which reinforce its research presence but are not direct stock catalysts. Article

Morningstar also published several market commentary pieces, including “25 New 4-Star Stocks This Week,” which reinforce its research presence but are not direct stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 4,002 shares in one transaction and 7,250 shares in another, which may be viewed as a mild bearish signal despite both sales being part of a Rule 10b5-1 plan. SEC filing

Morningstar Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.77. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $626.91 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar's proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

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