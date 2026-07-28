Mosaic (MOS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Mosaic to announce earnings of $0.1453 per share and revenue of $3.0998 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mosaic Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 632.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,324 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $291,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $285,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,969 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,730,570 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,407,136 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $322,979,000 after purchasing an additional 830,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.11.

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About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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