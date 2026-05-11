Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.13.

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Mosaic Trading Down 2.7%

MOS stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $4,170,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Mosaic by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 376,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,606,609 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 574,352 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 380,138 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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