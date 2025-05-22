Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to "Hold"

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $513.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $426.63 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $421.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.73. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $356.77 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here