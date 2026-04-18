Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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Mountview Estates Trading Down 2.1%

Mountview Estates P.L.C. ( LON:MTVW Get Free Report ) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,874.07 and traded as low as GBX 8,800. Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 8,888.70, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 147.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,874.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,152.64. The company has a market capitalization of £346.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Duncan M. Sinclair bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,750 per share, with a total value of £91,875. Insiders bought a total of 3,215 shares of company stock worth $28,088,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company's stock.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units. Its properties are located in Belsize Park, London. Mountview Estates P.L.C. was incorporated in 1937 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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