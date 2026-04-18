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Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Mountview Estates logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical sell signal: Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) crossed below its 50‑day moving average of GBX 8,874.07, trading as low as GBX 8,800 and last at GBX 8,888.70 on light volume (150 shares), down about 2.1%.
  • Insider buying and ownership: Director Duncan M. Sinclair bought 1,050 shares at GBX 8,750 on Feb 11; insiders have purchased 3,215 shares in the last 90 days and collectively own 28.87% of the company.
  • Key fundamentals: Market cap ≈ £346.6m, P/E 16.06 and beta 0.26, with reported ratios including a current ratio of 147.94, quick ratio 0.79 and debt‑to‑equity of 16.55.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,874.07 and traded as low as GBX 8,800. Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 8,888.70, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Mountview Estates Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 147.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,874.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,152.64. The company has a market capitalization of £346.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Duncan M. Sinclair bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,750 per share, with a total value of £91,875. Insiders bought a total of 3,215 shares of company stock worth $28,088,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company's stock.

About Mountview Estates

(Get Free Report)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units. Its properties are located in Belsize Park, London. Mountview Estates P.L.C. was incorporated in 1937 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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