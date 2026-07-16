MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $45.5050. 9,243,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,606,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $70.00 to $71.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MP Materials from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $79.25.

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Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.62 per share, for a total transaction of $962,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 1,333,673 shares in the company, valued at $75,512,565.26. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $16,595,231.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,505,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $800,756,938.95. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,205,167 shares of company stock valued at $79,371,654. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

MP Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,185 shares of the company's stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 49,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,943 shares of the company's stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.35 and a beta of 1.86.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.82 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

Further Reading

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