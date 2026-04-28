Mplx (MPLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $3.1606 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 37.79%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. Mplx has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Mplx's payout ratio is currently 89.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Mplx from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mplx from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mplx by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,763,110 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,873,619 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 757,569 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $16,988,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,698,000 after purchasing an additional 278,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,561,938 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $977,119,000 after purchasing an additional 143,361 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

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