MSA Safety Incorporporated Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

MSA Safety Incorporporated NYSE: MSA reported higher second-quarter sales, earnings and cash flow, while maintaining its outlook for mid-single-digit organic growth in 2026. The company also said it completed its acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security in early July.

Second-quarter sales rose 6% year over year on a reported basis to $503 million. Organic sales increased 3%, while currency translation contributed 2 percentage points of growth and acquisitions added 1 point. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 24% from a year earlier to $2.40, while GAAP diluted earnings per share rose 40% to $2.23.

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“The team performed well in the second quarter as we continued to serve our singular mission of protecting workers around the world while advancing the commitments outlined in our Accelerate strategy,” President and CEO Steve Blanco said.

Margins Expand, With Tariff Refund Providing a Boost

GAAP gross margin reached 49.5%, up 290 basis points from a year earlier and 210 basis points sequentially. Adjusted operating margin was 24.1%, up 270 basis points year over year. The company attributed the gains to strategic pricing, productivity initiatives, value-added engineering and favorable transactional foreign exchange.

Chief Financial Officer Julie Beck said the quarter also included approximately $4 million in tariff refunds, which added roughly 100 basis points to gross margin. Excluding those refunds, adjusted gross margin was approximately 49% during the first half.

GAAP net income increased 37% to $86 million. The company said higher sales and margin expansion were the primary drivers of earnings growth, supplemented by M&A benefits, lower tariffs, share repurchases and a lower effective tax rate.

MSA generated $83 million in free cash flow during the quarter, equal to 96% of earnings and 118% above the prior-year period. The company returned $47 million to shareholders through $26 million in share repurchases and $21 million in dividends. First-half shareholder returns totaled $118 million, up 45% from the same period in 2025.

Industrial PPE Strength Offsets Fire-Service and Detection Pressures

Organic industrial personal protective equipment sales increased 16% in the quarter, supported by demand across core industrial markets. In the Americas, Blanco said the company benefited from adoption of its Type 2 H2 safety helmet, designed to protect against both vertical and lateral impacts. He also cited industrial investment, infrastructure activity and some benefit from data-center construction.

International industrial PPE growth included continued demand for protective ballistic helmets, which MSA said was supported by increased defense-related spending in Europe. The company also reported continued strength in fall-protection products.

Organic detection sales were flat year over year. Mid-single-digit portable gas-detection growth was offset by a low-single-digit decline in fixed monitoring, where the Middle East conflict affected demand and shipment activity. Blanco said the conflict had reduced revenue by more than 1.5 percentage points in the first half.

Detection growth remained stronger in the Americas, where both fixed and portable gas detection posted high-single-digit growth. Connected solutions under the MSA+ platform represented more than half of portable gas-detection growth in the quarter and accounted for 14% of total portable sales, compared with 10% a year earlier.

Blanco said customer feedback and early order activity for the newly launched ALTAIR io 6 have been positive. He noted that the product has a longer sales cycle but said the pace of orders has exceeded the company’s expectations so far.

Fire-service organic sales declined 2%, primarily because sales of self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, were lower than a year earlier. MSA said orders related to 2025 Assistance to Firefighters Grant awards materialized more slowly than anticipated during the first half, following a period in which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security remained closed until late May.

Still, Blanco said fire-service order momentum improved during June and July. He said the company sees a solid opportunity pipeline for the second half and expects the replacement cycle tied to updated National Fire Protection Association standards to build gradually, with a more meaningful inflection anticipated in 2027.

International Sales Rise Sequentially

Americas segment sales increased 7% on a reported basis, including 5% organic growth. The segment’s adjusted operating margin reached 32%, up 290 basis points from a year earlier.

International sales increased 5% year over year on a reported basis and 17% sequentially. Acquisitions contributed 3 percentage points of reported growth and currency translation added 2 points, while organic sales were flat. Strong industrial PPE sales offset a double-digit decline in detection sales, largely related to the Middle East. International adjusted operating margin was 15.5%, up 240 basis points from the prior year and 500 basis points from the first quarter.

The company said its organic order rate was strong, with a book-to-bill ratio of approximately one times, above typical second-quarter seasonal patterns. Order growth was broad-based across segments and product categories.

2026 Outlook Maintained

MSA maintained its full-year outlook for low-double-digit total revenue growth, comprising mid-single-digit organic growth, a mid-single-digit contribution from acquisitions and 1 to 2 percentage points of favorable currency translation at current exchange rates.

The company expects full-year adjusted gross margin, excluding any impact from new tariffs, to range from 47.5% to 48.5%. Beck said the anticipated moderation in second-half margins reflects delayed inflationary effects from the Middle East conflict, including transportation, resin and metals costs flowing through inventory.

MSA raised its full-year interest-expense outlook to $40 million to $43 million. It said sales contributions from acquisitions will be included in organic sales beginning in May.

Following the Autronica acquisition, MSA’s pro forma net leverage was 1.8 times as of June 30. The company said it expects to continue repurchasing shares in the second half, though at a lower pace as it prioritizes debt repayment. Blanco said MSA remains active in evaluating acquisition opportunities and views 1.5 times to 2.5 times leverage as its preferred range.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company's offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA's products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

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