MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) Stock Price Down 1.7% - What's Next?

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.9060. Approximately 232,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 359,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSIF. UBS Group lowered their target price on MSC Income Fund from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MSC Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded MSC Income Fund to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Income Fund

MSC Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $603.46 million and a PE ratio of -3,879.66.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter.

MSC Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSIF. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in MSC Income Fund by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter.

MSC Income Fund NYSE: MSIF is a publicly traded investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that aims to provide shareholders with current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets. The fund offers investors a single vehicle to gain exposure to a variety of yield-generating securities managed under a unified investment strategy.

The fund’s portfolio strategy emphasizes a broad approach to income generation, with allocations that can include fixed-income instruments and other income-oriented securities.

Further Reading

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