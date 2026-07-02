MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. DA Davidson's target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSM. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MSC Industrial Direct from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.17.

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MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of MSM opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.84. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $127.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 130.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key MSC Industrial Direct News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSC Industrial Direct this week:

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc NYSE: MSM is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

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