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MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
MTU Aero Engines logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MTU Aero Engines reported quarterly EPS of $2.82, narrowly missing the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company posted a 24.07% return on equity and an 11.28% net margin.
  • Shares rose 0.6% to $207.49 during Thursday trading. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion and trades at a P/E ratio of 19.41.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with ratings ranging from strong buy to sell; MarketBeat’s overall consensus rating is Hold.
  • Interested in MTU Aero Engines? Here are five stocks we like better.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 11.28%.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.48. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $157.93 and a 1 year high of $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTUAY

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company's activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

Read More

Earnings History for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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